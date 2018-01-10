Image caption Robert Quin was visiting his son in New Jersey when he fell and hit his head on a sidewalk

A retired man who was visiting his son in the United States died after he fell while walking a dog, an inquest heard.

Robert Quin, 71, of Penn, in Buckinghamshire, was visiting his son in New Jersey when he went on a dog walk in Woodbury Heights.

Beaconsfield Coroner's Court heard Mr Quin was walking on the "sidewalk" when he fell and struck his head on 3 August 2017.

He suffered fractured ribs, head and spinal injuries in the fall.

Mr Quin was taken to Cooper University Hospital in Camden, New Jersey, where he died two days later. His body was repatriated back to the UK.

At the inquest, senior coroner Crispin Butler recorded a conclusion of accidental death.