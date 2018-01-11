Image copyright Google Image caption The man was detained on Midland Road, near the junction with Battison Street

A man who died trying to swallow heroin during his arrest had concealed drugs in that way before, an inquest heard.

A detective said Karl Brunner was a known dealer and they had hoped to catch him in possession of drugs.

The 48-year-old, of Clarendon Road, Bedford, choked during a stop-and-search in Midland Road, Bedford, on 11 May 2016 and later died in hospital.

The jury was shown more police body-cam footage of his arrest in which the words "I can't breathe" are heard.

Det Dani Bailey told Ampthill Coroners' Court police had received intelligence that Mr Brunner was dealing class A drugs in the town centre and the grounds of a hospital.

She said officers had planned to approach him from behind because he had swallowed drugs in the past when confronted by police.

But, after being chased by police, he swallowed a "big white ball" of heroin.

Ears turned blue

PC Steven Gorman said he and two other officers had ended up on the ground with Mr Brunner during a struggle.

He said "I was asking him to relax and stop resisting. I was trying to get him to spit the item out.

"We gained control over his right arm and I placed the handcuff on the end of his arm. He was still resisting. I was telling Karl, 'Come on, relax'."

As they tried to handcuff him on the ground they noticed his ears turned blue and he appeared to become unconscious, the hearing was told.

The officers then attempted CPR as he bled from the mouth before paramedics took over and moved him to Bedford Hospital, where he died less than an hour later.

The inquest continues.