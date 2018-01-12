Image caption Alan Pegram appeared on Dragons' Den in October

An entrepreneur who was on Dragons' Den has been fined for speeding at 100mph (161kph).

Alan Pegram, 58, from Harpenden, Hertfordshire, was caught breaking the 70mph (113kph) limit on the A14 at Newmarket, Suffolk, on 2 April 2017.

The managing director of eco-mannequins firm Global Display admitted the offence at Ipswich Magistrates' Court where it was heard he was "extremely sorry" and "embarrassed".

He was ordered to pay £380.

Magistrates also issued six penalty points on his licence.

Image caption Pegram pitched his company's environmentally-friendly mannequins on the BBC show

During mitigation, it was heard an "uncharacteristic lapse in concentration" led him to speed in his Porsche 4x4.

Pegram, of Barlings Road, was seen on the BBC show in October pitching his company's environmentally-friendly mannequins which are made from natural materials.

He did not get an investment for his eco-mannequins, with Peter Jones citing a lack of focus on the business being pitched.

The court heard, however, his clients included Next and Marks & Spencer.