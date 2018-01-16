Image copyright Google Image caption The murder investigation is connected to the deaths of two Maids Moreton residents

Three people have been arrested in connection with a murder investigation into the deaths of a man in 2015 and a woman in 2017.

Peter Farquar, 69, died on 26 October 2015 and Ann Moore-Martin, 83, died on 12 May 2017. Both were residents of Maids Moreton in Buckinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police said the causes of death are "yet to be determined".

Properties in Milton Keynes, Northamptonshire and Cornwall are being searched as part of the investigation.

A 27-year-old man from Towcester, Northamptonshire, has been arrested on suspicion of two counts of murder, two counts of conspiracy to murder, two counts of suspicion of fraud by false representation, one count of conspiracy to defraud and two counts of burglary.

A 31-year-old man from Redruth, Cornwall, has been arrested on two counts of murder, two counts of conspiracy to murder, two counts of suspicion of fraud by false representation, one count of conspiracy to defraud and one count of burglary.

A 22-year-old man from Milton Keynes has been arrested on suspicion of one count of conspiracy to defraud, one count conspiring to commit fraud by false representation and one count of suspicion of fraud by false representation.