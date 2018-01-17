Image copyright Andrea Weir Image caption No-one was in the vehicle at the time and there were no injuries

A man has been arrested after a metal bollard was thrown through the back of a police car.

Bedfordshire Police said the car was attacked in Dunstable's High Street on Friday while officers were on an unrelated 999 callout to a dispute.

Supt Nick Lyall described it as an "outrageous" act of vandalism by a "dipstick".

A 47-year-old man from the town was arrested on suspicion of causing criminal damage.

He has since been released while inquiries continue.

Read more Beds, Herts and Bucks stories here

Mr Lyall said he was "delighted" with the arrest and thanked the public for coming forward with "vital information".

Following the attack, Supt Lyall tweeted: "Another vehicle off the road and unable to attend emergency calls... ironically they could be from the loved ones of the dipstick that did this."

The vandalism happened while officers were taking a statement following an unrelated dispute in the area of Ashton Square, off the town's High Street.