Image copyright Amazon Image caption Peter Farquhar lived on the same street as Anne Moore-Martin

Detectives probing the murder of two neighbours were investigating the first death when the second victim was killed, police have confirmed.

A murder inquiry into Peter Farquhar's death began in March 2017, 18 months after his death but just two months before Ann Moore-Martin, 83 was killed.

The pair lived on the same street in Maids Moreton, Buckinghamshire.

On Tuesday, Thames Valley Police arrested three men in connection with the two killings.

Image copyright PA Image caption Peter Farquhar lived at the house circled on the left, Ann Moore-Martin on the right

Mrs Moore-Martin died on 12 May 2017.

Mr Farquhar, 69, who died on 26 October 2015, was a former English teacher who had worked at Manchester Grammar School and Stowe School in Buckinghamshire.

His friend and former student, Channel 4 News political correspondent Michael Crick, said the news of his death being treated as murder was "distressing".

Skip Twitter post by @MichaelLCrick Distressing & extraordinary news. Police have made 3 arrests relating to possible murder of my great friend Peter Farquhar, who died in 2015. He taught me at Manchester GS, & also taught at Stowe https://t.co/GfF1qG3Cnk — Michael Crick (@MichaelLCrick) January 16, 2018 Report

A 27-year-old man from Towcester, Northamptonshire, and a 31-year-old man from Redruth, Cornwall, have been arrested on suspicion of murdering the Buckinghamshire residents.

A 22-year-old man from Milton Keynes has also been arrested in connection with the deaths.

All three have been arrested for fraud offences related to the double murder investigation.

Police had 24 hours to question the three men, but were granted an extension until Wednesday evening.