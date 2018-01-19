Image copyright Google Image caption Karl Brunner, who had both heroin and diazepam in his system, was detained on Midland Road

A drug dealer who tried to swallow a "big white ball" of heroin while being arrested choked to death, an inquest jury has concluded.

Karl Brunner, 48, was stopped by police to be searched in Bedford but became unresponsive as he was being detained. He died in hospital, on 11 May 2016.

A jury at Ampthill Coroner's Court found his death was accidental.

An inquiry found "no evidence to justify disciplinary proceedings for any officer involved".

But the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) investigation recommended Bedfordshire Police officers treat those who might have swallowed drugs as a "medical emergency and ensure they are taken directly to hospital".

The force said it had issued updated guidance to officers and was looking into whether training could be improved.

'I can't breathe'

Mr Brunner, of Clarendon Road, Bedford, was apprehended near the bus station in Midland Road in a planned drug stop based on intelligence.

The inquest jury was shown police body-cam footage in which an officer said: "He has put it in guys."

As they tried to handcuff him on the ground he appeared to become unconscious.

The inquest heard Mr Brunner could faintly be heard to say "I can't breathe" but because of a number of factors "could not be heard by human ear".

The officers then attempted CPR as he bled from the mouth, before paramedics took over and moved him to Bedford Hospital, where he was pronounced dead less than an hour later.

The inquest concluded those who gave Mr Brunner first aid had not realised he was choking "therefore, despite attempts to give CPR, he did not recover".