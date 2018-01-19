Image copyright Amazon Image caption Peter Farquhar lived on the same street as Anne Moore-Martin

Two men arrested on suspicion of murder over the deaths of two neighbours in a Buckinghamshire village have been released on bail.

Peter Farquhar, 69, died on 26 October 2015 and Ann Moore-Martin, 83, died on 12 May 2017. The pair lived on the same street in Maids Moreton.

Police said the causes of death for the pair are yet to be determined.

A 27-year-old man, from Towcester, and a man, 31, from Cornwall have been bailed until February.

They were also arrested on suspicion of fraud and burglary.

A 22-year-old man, from Milton Keynes, who was arrested on suspicion of fraud was earlier released while inquiries continue.

Thames Valley Police confirmed detectives were investigating Mr Farquhar's death when his neighbour was killed.

A murder inquiry into his death began in March 2017, 18 months after he died but just two months before Mrs Moore-Martin was killed.

The three men were arrested on Tuesday.