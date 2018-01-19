Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption The victim was found with stab wounds in Ludwick Way and died at the scene

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder a fatal stabbing in Hertfordshire.

The victim was found in Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City, at about 22:00 GMT on Thursday, where he was pronounced dead.

Police had been called to nearby Ethelred Close to a report from the ambulance service that a man had been seriously assaulted.

Hertfordshire Police have called for witnesses to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Jerome Kent said: "This incident has tragically resulted in the loss of a life and our thoughts are with the man's family at this extremely difficult time."