Two men have been stabbed at a shopping centre in Bedfordshire.

Officers were called to The Mall in Luton at about 14:30 GMT along with crews from the East of England Ambulance Service.

The two men were taken to hospital for treatment. Their condition is not currently known.

The Mall was closed for police to carry out their investigation. Anyone with any information has been asked to contact Bedfordshire Police.

Images on social media show a large knife on the ground outside WHSmith in the Mall.