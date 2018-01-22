Image copyright Herts County Council Image caption Disembarkation from 'The Queen of Thanet' by Pamela Izzard is among the pictures that could be sold off

A consultation on the proposed sale of artwork worth thousands of pounds owned by a local authority has begun.

Hertfordshire County Council has 1,828 works, valued at £26.2m, and wants to get rid of 90% as they are at risk of deterioration.

It plans to sell off or gift to museums more than 1,600 pieces that it says have little relevance to the county, and could raise £400,000.

The money it raises will be used to conserve the remaining 167 pieces.

Those which will remain include four Henry Moore and Barbara Hepworth sculptures, which alone are insured for £21.85m.

A consultation began on Monday and the paintings being put up for sale can be viewed online until April.