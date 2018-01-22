Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Hertfordshire Police said it would still like witnesses to come forward following the stabbing

A man has been charged with murder following a fatal stabbing in Hertfordshire.

A 23-year-old man from London was found in Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City, at about 22:20 GMT on 18 January, and pronounced dead.

Police had been called to nearby Ethelred Close to a report that a man had been seriously assaulted.

Vinnie Bradshaw, 19, from Bassingburn Walk in the town, will appear before magistrates later.

An 18-year-old man from Welwyn Garden City, also arrested on suspicion of murder, remains in custody.

Hertfordshire Police said it would still like witnesses to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Jerome Kent said: "Whilst a man has been charged, I would still like to appeal to witnesses.

"In particular, we're trying to identify a 4x4 car that was seen to leave the area shortly after the incident."