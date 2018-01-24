Image caption Nadiya Hussain won The Great British Bake Off in 2015

Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain has hit back at a Twitter troll who told her to "go home".

The TV presenter and cookery writer reacted after an online poster objected to "the spread of Muslims" and asked why she and others were not returning to "your countries".

Hussain, 33, who grew up in Luton, responded: "Have you not realised by now, that saying 'go home' is just not working any more.

"Go home to where? I am home?"

Her response received more than 1,000 retweets and 6,000 likes.

Have you not realised by now, that saying 'go home' is just not working any more. Go home to where ? I am home ? If you want to spew hatred atleast come up with something original I'm getting fed up of being told to go home! For the millionth time, I AM HOME! https://t.co/FRtOa3f4lc — Nadiya Jamir Hussain (@BegumNadiya) January 23, 2018

Hussain said: "I won't shut up. I won't put up and no I will not ignore it."

I beat myself up everyday for not being enough, enough of a mother,wife,human. But you know what nanna, I would rather be stressed and striving everyday than be content and hateful. https://t.co/DWez5vRea4 — Nadiya Jamir Hussain (@BegumNadiya) January 23, 2018

Hussain, who won the baking show title in 2015, has previously spoken about how racial abuse is part of her life and has been "for years".