Stolen car crashes into Buckden petrol station
Three people have been taken to hospital after a car suspected of being "involved in violent burglaries" crashed into a petrol station sign.
A BMW X6 overturned by the Shell garage on the A1, southbound at Buckden, Cambridgeshire at about 04:30 on Thursday, after failing to stop.
Officers from the road policing unit pursued the vehicle after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle travelling south from Lincolnshire.
It caused long delays in the area.
Police said it was believed the suspected burglary offences took place in Nottinghamshire.