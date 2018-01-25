Beds, Herts & Bucks

Stolen car crashes into Buckden petrol station

  • 25 January 2018
Crashed car Image copyright BCH Road Policing
Image caption The filling station is on a roundabout on the A1 southbound at Buckden - between Huntingdon and St Neots

Three people have been taken to hospital after a car suspected of being "involved in violent burglaries" crashed into a petrol station sign.

A BMW X6 overturned by the Shell garage on the A1, southbound at Buckden, Cambridgeshire at about 04:30 on Thursday, after failing to stop.

Officers from the road policing unit pursued the vehicle after receiving reports of a stolen vehicle travelling south from Lincolnshire.

It caused long delays in the area.

Police said it was believed the suspected burglary offences took place in Nottinghamshire.

