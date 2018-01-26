Image copyright Google Image caption PC Andrew Sweeney has been dismissed from the Hertfordshire Constabulary

A police officer has been dismissed from Hertfordshire Constabulary for having sex with a vulnerable woman he met while on duty.

PC Andrew Sweeney, 35, gave the woman a lift home in a police car and then returned to her house after his shift.

He was found guilty of gross misconduct at a hearing on Thursday.

A force spokesman said his behaviour was "totally unacceptable and it is quite right that he has been dismissed without notice".

Deputy Chief Cons Michelle Dunn said: "He grossly breached the high standards of professional conduct and ethical behaviour that we and the public expect from the police service.

"There is no place in Hertfordshire Constabulary for those who exploit vulnerable people, especially when we should be there to protect and support them."

Breached standards

The hearing panel was told PC Sweeney had taken the woman home in a marked police car on 1 September 2016.

During the journey, telephone numbers were exchanged and messages sent between the two.

Later, he went to her home where "consensual sexual activity" took place.

The panel found he had breached the Standards of Professional Behaviour.

Hertfordshire police and crime commissioner David Lloyd said PC Sweeney had brought the force's "excellent reputation into disrepute".

"This conduct will not be tolerated and the constabulary will make sure that officers who break the rules are held to account for their behaviour."