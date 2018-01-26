Image copyright Google Image caption The underpass is between H8, Standing Way and V11, Tongwell Street next to the Kingston Centre

A woman managed to bite her attacker after he sexually assaulted her while she was walking with her two young children in an underpass.

Thames Valley Police said the mother was touched "inappropriately over her clothing" in Milton Keynes.

It happened at about 14:00 GMT on Thursday, near the underpass by the H8 and V11 junction near the Kingston Centre.

He approached her from behind, grabbed her arm and dragged her to the floor.

He then ran off towards V11.

Det Insp Ian Jarvis said: "The offender is a man with olive coloured skin, in his early to mid-20s, slim, with short cropped black hair and light coloured eyes.

"He spoke with an accent, which is possibly Romanian.

"I believe the offender may have approached other members of the public prior to the attack and therefore we are conducting house-to-house inquiries in the area and extra officers will also be on patrol."