Joanne Rand had been sitting on bench when a fight broke out

A man has pleaded not guilty to murdering a woman who died after she was splashed with a chemical.

Joanne Rand, 47, was burned in Frogmoor, High Wycombe, on 3 June and died in hospital on 14 June.

Police said the mother-of-three was sitting on a bench when a fight broke out between a group of men and a bottle of liquid was kicked and went over her.

Xeneral Webster, 19, of no fixed address, denied all charges at Reading Crown Court on Monday.

He was accused of murder, attempting to cause grievous bodily harm, robbery and having an offensive weapon.

He was remanded in custody until a future date.