Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ryan Harvey was found hanging in his cell on 8 May 2015, he died in hospital five days later

A prison officer charged with gross negligence manslaughter over the death of an inmate has been found not guilty.

Ryan Harvey, 23, was found hanged in his cell at HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire on 8 May 2015.

During his trial at the Old Bailey, it was heard prison officer Joseph Travers, 55, failed to remove a noose from Mr Harvey's cell.

The officer said he did not know Mr Harvey had a noose.

The jury acquitted Mr Travers in 46 minutes.