Coca-Cola plans to close two UK sites, with the loss of almost 300 jobs, the company has announced.

The closure of the manufacturing site in Milton Keynes would involve 234 jobs, with a further 54 at a distribution centre in Northampton.

The company said the proposed changes would provide "significant productivity improvements" and greater efficiency.

Trade union Unite said it was "very disappointed" and will fight the proposals.

If the proposal goes ahead, the sites would close in 2019.

The plant at Milton Keynes, which was established in 1976, has nine manufacturing lines and produces 60 million cases of soft drinks a year.

Coca-Cola is proposing to transfer production and warehousing to other GB sites, and expects to create 121 additional roles.

Sally Mortimer, regional officer for Unite in the East Midlands, said the announcement was totally unexpected and the closure would be a blow to the Northampton economy.

"Unite will be putting a business case back to the company because we believe we're central to all and we have good road links", she said.

The town's distribution centre opened in 1993 and is operational 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.