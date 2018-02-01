Image copyright Google Image caption Robin Kent told the officer on the desk at Cheshunt police station that guilt made him turn himself in

A paedophile who walked into a police station to make child sex abuse confessions has been jailed.

Robin Kent, of Chilworth Gate in Broxbourne, Hertfordshire, admitted indecently assaulting a girl when she was aged six or seven in the 1970s, and again in the 1990s.

He had told the officer on the desk at Cheshunt station in July 2016 that guilt had made him turn himself in.

Kent, 64, was jailed at St Albans Crown Court for two years and five months.

The court heard that the former banker told police he wanted to admit to indecently assaulting young girls.

Prosecutor Christopher Hewertson said: "He did admit freely in interview that, from the 1960s onwards, he had sexually molested a number of girls."

Mr Hewertson said the police followed up the "evidential leads freely given by defendant" and while two other woman responded, they did not feel they could commit to giving evidence at this time.

'Abuse horror'

Jailing Kent, Recorder Amanda Tipples QC said the abuse the victim suffered had a "significant detrimental impact on her life."

Kent's victim said she was "petrified" when he stayed at her home when she was aged six or seven, entered her bedroom, pulled down her duvet and night dress and touched her.

He then pounced on her when she was aged 22 or 23 and went to grab and kiss her but she pushed him away.

Stephen Mould, defending, said Kent was "incredibly remorseful and incredibly sorry" in what was an "unusual situation".

"The offences would never have come to light had it not been for Mr Kent having the courage to come forward," he said.

In an impact statement, the victim said: "The horror of the abuse was left in a box. Now the box is open and the contents are strewn across my feet."

Kent must register as a sex offender for 10 years and abide by the terms of a sexual harm prevention order for five years.