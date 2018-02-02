Image copyright Google Image caption The stabbings took place on Sunday, 18 January at The Mall shopping centre in Luton

A second teenager has been charged with violent disorder after a double stabbing at a shopping centre.

The 17-year-old boys were taken to hospital after the attack at The Mall, Luton, on 18 January.

One of the boys remained in hospital for over a week, under police arrest, but has since been released and charged with violent disorder.

The other, who cannot be named, has appeared at Luton Youth Court where he was bailed to reappear on 6 February.

At the time of the incident Det Insp Jackie Dadd, of Bedfordshire Police, said: "This was a really disturbing incident and it has obviously had an impact on those shopping at the time; however we don't believe this was a random attack.

"Such behaviour is unacceptable and we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice."