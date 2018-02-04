Image caption Lina Ognissanti runs her donut stall in the centre of Bedford

A mayor has vowed to get recognition for a woman who has sold doughnuts in a town centre for decades after sweet-treat lovers pleaded for her to be awarded.

Lina Ognissanti has run Dinky Donuts on Midland Road, Bedford, since the 1970s.

An online petition for her to get an award reached nearly 2,000 signatures.

The mayor of Bedford, Dave Hodgson, said: "I will talk to others about what we can do to celebrate Lina's contribution to the town."

Sarkab Mahmood, who started the petition, said: "Lina lights up the town. She is a star of the town and we need help in getting a recognition or award for her."

The trader has "thanked" the people of Bedford for their support and said she started selling doughnuts because no-one wanted to buy ice creams in the winter.

Image caption The petition to recognise Lina Ognissanti has about 2,000 signatures and will be presented to the mayor of Bedford

"Bedford would not be the same without her", one customer told the BBC. Another said: "She is the face of Bedford."

Mr Hodgson said: "Lina is a Bedford institution, with generations of 'Bedfordians' having grown up with her delicious donuts and ice cream and friendly personality.

"She always has a smile for everyone, and on the very rare occasions she's not in place the town centre just doesn't feel the same.

"I agree with the petitioners that she should receive some sort of recognition; we don't have a particular scheme, but I'll talk to others about what we can do to celebrate Lina's contribution to the town centre."