Image copyright Google Image caption The stabbings took place on Sunday, 21 January at The Mall shopping centre in Luton

A third boy has been charged in relation to a double stabbing in a shopping centre.

Two 17-year-old boys sustained "serious injuries" in the attack at The Mall in Luton on Sunday, 21 January.

Both were charged with violent disorder after being released from hospital and were bailed pending court dates.

A 17-year-old boy from Bedford has been charged with possession of a knife in a public place, two counts of wounding with intent and violent disorder.

He has been remanded in custody and will appear in court at a later date.

At the time of the stabbings, Det Insp Jackie Dadd, of Bedfordshire Police, said: "This was a really disturbing incident and it has obviously had an impact on those shopping at the time; however we don't believe this was a random attack.

"Such behaviour is unacceptable and we are committed to bringing those responsible to justice."