'Suspected illegal immigrants' at M1 Toddington services

  • 7 February 2018
Police vehicles Image copyright PC Barry Gargett
Image caption Police and ambulance crews went to Toddington Services on the M1 in Bedfordshire soon after 05:15 GMT

Nine people suspected of entering the UK illegally have been removed from the back of a lorry at a motorway services.

Bedfordshire Police found the occupants "from the continent" at the northbound Toddington services on the M1, after receiving a call at about 05:15 GMT.

PC Barry Garget said paramedics checked them over at the scene. They were then taken to hospital as a precaution.

The ages and genders of the suspected illegal immigrants have yet to be revealed.

