Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption Jamil Sarki died of stab wounds on 18 January

A fourth man has been charged with the murder of an engineering graduate who was stabbed to death.

Jamil Sarki, 23, from London, died on Ludwick Way, Welwyn Garden City, at 22:20 GMT on 18 January.

John Taycur, 18, from Longmore Gardens, Welwyn Garden City, has been charged with murder and remanded to appear at St Albans Crown Court on Friday.

Three other Welwyn Garden City men have also been charged with murder.

Daniel Frazer, 29, Keith Coventry, 34, and Vinnie Bradshaw, 19, all of Bassingburn Walk, are due to appear in court on the same day.

All four are charged with joint-enterprise murder of Mr Sarki, who had a mechanical engineering degree from De Montfort University in Leicester.