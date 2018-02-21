Image caption The village of Turvey lies between Northampton and Bedford

Bomb disposal officers were sent to a house in Bedfordshire after a hand grenade was found, police said.

The Explosive Ordnance Disposal team were called to a house on Bancroft in the village of Turvey, at about 14:30 GMT.

A cordon was in place, and the village hall was opened for affected locals.

Bedfordshire Police said on Twitter that the device had been removed and the closure was lifted at about 19:00.