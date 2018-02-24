Image copyright Google Image caption The victim, who is yet to be formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene in Westfield Road, Berkhamsted, on Friday night.

Police are treating the death of an 18-year-old man found with a serious leg injury as murder.

The victim, who is yet to be formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene in Westfield Road, Berkhamsted, on Friday night.

Police were called to Westfield Road by the ambulance service.

Hertfordshire Police said on Saturday the death of the man, who is understood to be from Berkhamsted, had been deemed suspicious.

Det Ch Insp Mike Branston appealed for witnesses to come forward.

"This is a fast moving investigation with a number of lines of inquiry which we are currently pursuing," he said.

"I know this incident will come has as a shock to people in Berkhamsted.

"We are committed to finding out exactly what happened and residents may have seen a significant policing presence in the town today as we investigate the circumstances around this tragic death.