Image copyright SBNA Image caption Flowers were left at the scene of the man's death

Two teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man from a leg injury.

The 18-year-old, who is yet to be formally identified, died in Westfield Road, Berkhamsted, on Friday night.

Detectives arrested two teenage males from Watford in connection with the death.

Hertfordshire Police has renewed its appeal for anybody with information to come forward.