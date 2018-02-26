Beds, Herts & Bucks

Berkhamsted death: Third teenager arrested over murder

  • 26 February 2018
Flowers were left at the scene of the man's death. Image copyright SBNA
Image caption Flowers were left at the scene of the man's death

A third teenager is being held in connection with the death of a man who suffered a serious leg injury.

The 18-year-old victim, who is yet to be formally identified, died in Westfield Road, Berkhamsted, on Friday.

Detectives arrested a teenage girl from Hemel Hempstead on Sunday on suspicion of conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm and assisting an offender.

She and two males from Watford are in custody and Hertfordshire Police have renewed appeals for witnesses.

Image copyright SBNA
Image caption The 18-year-old, who is yet to be formally identified, was pronounced dead at the scene in Berkhamsted on Friday night

