Image copyright Family photo Image caption Jordan Carter, 18, was pronounced dead at the scene in Berkhamsted on Friday

A teenager who died in the street was "a family-orientated boy" and had "a heart of gold," his parents said.

Jordan Carter, 18, suffered a serious leg injury in Berkhamsted, Hertfordshire, on Friday night.

Two boys, 14, and a girl, 16, have been charged with joint enterprise murder.

Mr Carter lived in Berkhamsted with his two younger brothers and his mother, Nicola, who said: "Jordan was a joker and would always have us laughing with the things he said."

She added: "He had a great sense of humour, loved his music and was a loving, kind-hearted and family-orientated boy."

Jordan's father, Ian Carter, who lives in Hemel Hempstead, said: "Jordan had a heart of gold and was very loyal to his family.

"He teased his younger brothers a lot but was also really good to them.

"He was always good with younger children and I always thought that he would be a wonderful father one day in the future."

Hertfordshire Police said the family was being supported by specialist officers.

Image copyright SBNA Image caption Flowers were left at the scene of Mr Carter's death

Police were called by the ambulance service to Westfield Road at about 22:15 on Friday, and Mr Carter was pronounced dead at the scene shortly afterwards.

The teenagers accused of joint enterprise murder were remanded in custody at Hatfield Remand Court on Tuesday and are due at Luton Crown Court on Thursday.