Image copyright Google Image caption Charwood Avenue and part of Needwood Road were closed for several hours following the crash

A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car.

It happened at Charnwood Avenue in Bedford, close to the junction with Needwood Road.

Bedfordshire Police said officers were called at 14:10 GMT. The ambulance service was also called and the pedestrian, a man, died at the scene.

The arrested man remains in police custody.