Bedford crash: Man arrested after pedestrian dies
- 28 February 2018
A man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving after a pedestrian was fatally struck by a car.
It happened at Charnwood Avenue in Bedford, close to the junction with Needwood Road.
Bedfordshire Police said officers were called at 14:10 GMT. The ambulance service was also called and the pedestrian, a man, died at the scene.
The arrested man remains in police custody.