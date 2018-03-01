Image copyright Philip Jeffrey/Geograph Image caption Roads will be resurfaced in the Bedford Borough Council area

An extra £1m is to be spent on improving roads and footways in parts of Bedfordshire.

The money has been approved by Bedford Borough Council at a full council meeting and has come from "savings in this year's budget", a spokeswoman said.

It will be spent on road resurfacing, footway maintenance and upgrade schemes in the next financial year.

The money is on top of £18m already promised to tackle congestion.

The Liberal Democrat council leader, Mayor Dave Hodgson, said the work would "enable us to resurface even more roads, and carry out maintenance works on more footways, making them safer and in better condition for all users.

"There is a severe shortage of funding nationwide for roads resurfacing, yet keeping roads safe for all is absolutely critical," he said.

"That's why we're pleased to be able to direct these savings into important works which will enable more resurfacing and keep us amongst the top councils in the country for road condition scores."