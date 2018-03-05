Image caption An officer working at HMP Bedford was taken to hospital with head injuries at the weekend

A prison officer was taken to hospital after being assaulted by an inmate, according to the Ministry of Justice.

Bedfordshire Police said they were called to HMP Bedford on Saturday where the staff member had head injuries, but his condition was not believed to be life threatening.

Police said the prisoner involved was moved to a segregated unit.

He has since been transferred to another jail, while police said their investigation was ongoing.

"We do not tolerate any violence against our hardworking staff and will always push for the strongest punishment," a spokesman for the Ministry of Justice said.

"The prison is supporting the officer involved."

The Prison Officers Association confirmed it "was aware there's been a serious incident at Bedford Prison", but they had no further information.