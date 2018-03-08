Image copyright Bletchley Park Estate Image caption Bletchley Park was Britain's best kept secret for decades until a veteran codebreaker spilled the beans in 1974

Plans to create a digital technology institute at the home of the World War Two codebreakers have been announced.

Bletchley Park housed the wartime team which was famed for breaking the German Enigma encryption system.

A bid for £18m of government funding has been submitted by Milton Keynes College and businesses, including Microsoft and KMPG.

The group hopes to transform the site's derelict Block D into a training centre for subjects such as cyber-security.

Image copyright Jane Russell Image caption The project hopes to transform the derelict D Block into the Institute of Digital Technology

Milton Keynes College believes the institute will help "redress the desperate shortage of skilled people in the sector".

If government funding is approved, it is hoped the first students will enrol at the institute in September 2021.