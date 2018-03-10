Woman, 73, charged with murder after man died in Dunstable
- 10 March 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 73-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man died.
Police were called to concerns about the welfare of a man at a property in Redfield Close, Dunstable, on Thursday when they found the man, in his 50s.
He was pronounced dead shortly afterwards. Police are attempting to identify his next of kin.
Angela Ayre, 73, of Redfield Close, Dunstable, has been charged and is due to appear at Luton Magistrates' Court later.