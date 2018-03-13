Image caption Leon Briggs died in hospital after becoming ill at Luton police station

There is no "realistic prospect" of convicting one Bedfordshire Police officer following the death of a man in custody, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said.

Leon Briggs, 39, died in hospital on 4 November 2013 after becoming ill at Luton police station.

However, the CPS is still considering charges against four other officers and a member of staff at the force.

Bedfordshire Police said it was unable to comment as inquiries were ongoing.

Mr Briggs, from Luton, was being held under section 136 of the Mental Health Act following concerns about his behaviour on Marsh Road, Luton.

Section 136 of the Mental Health Act gives police the power to take a person of concern from a public place to a place of safety.

While at the station Mr Briggs was placed in a cell and restrained. He later became ill and was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Leon Briggs was restrained in a cell at Luton police station

The Independent Police Complaints Commission (IPCC), as it was called at the time, referred the case to the CPS after it found there was "an indication" that five officers - two constables and three sergeants - and a member of staff "may have committed criminal offences".

All officers were subsequently suspended and the staff member was put on restricted duties.

In the past year the CPS has been reviewing "more than 3,000 pages of evidence from almost 100 witnesses and hours of CCTV footage".

A spokesman said: "We have looked at the evidence referred to us by the Independent Office for Police Conduct [formerly the IPCC] and decided there is not a realistic prospect of conviction against one officer.

"We are still reviewing evidence regarding five individuals and Bedfordshire Police and decisions will be made in due course."

A Bedfordshire Police spokeswoman said: "Due to the fact this is still an ongoing investigation we are unable to comment."