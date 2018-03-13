Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption A police cordon remains in place outside the house on Saturn Way, Hemel Hempstead

A murder investigation has begun after a man was stabbed and died at a house in the early hours of the morning.

Hertfordshire Police were called to Saturn Way in Hemel Hempstead, at about 02:20 GMT.

Officers said the victim was treated by paramedics, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A police cordon was put in place outside the three-storey house and the victim's family were being supported by specialist officers.