Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police went to Redfield Close after getting a call expressing concerns about the welfare of a man

A 73-year-old woman, accused of murdering a man in his 50s, has cried during a court appearance.

Angela Ayre, of Redfield Close, Dunstable, appeared at Luton Crown Court via video-link from HMP Peterborough.

Ms Ayre was remanded in custody for a plea hearing on 22 May.

Police were called to a property in Redfield Close on Thursday where they found the victim. He died soon afterwards.

Attempts to identify the man's next-of-kin are ongoing.

A provisional trial date for Ms Ayre has been set for 6 August.