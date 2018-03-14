Dunstable murder inquiry: Victim named as Mark Evans
A 54-year-old man who died after being found with stab wounds at a house has been named.
Mark Evans was found at a property in Redfield Close, Dunstable, on 8 March after police were called to concerns about the welfare of a man.
Post-mortem tests revealed he died as a result of a stab wound.
Angela Ayre, 73, of Redfield Close, Dunstable has been charged with murder and remains in custody.
She appeared at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday.
A plea hearing has been set for 22 May, with a provisional trial date for Ms Ayre on 6 August.