Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police went to Redfield Close after getting a call expressing concerns about the welfare of a man

A 54-year-old man who died after being found with stab wounds at a house has been named.

Mark Evans was found at a property in Redfield Close, Dunstable, on 8 March after police were called to concerns about the welfare of a man.

Post-mortem tests revealed he died as a result of a stab wound.

Angela Ayre, 73, of Redfield Close, Dunstable has been charged with murder and remains in custody.

She appeared at Luton Crown Court on Tuesday.

A plea hearing has been set for 22 May, with a provisional trial date for Ms Ayre on 6 August.