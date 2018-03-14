Hemel Hempstead stabbing: Third arrest made
Police have arrested a third person in connection with a fatal stabbing.
A man was treated by paramedics after being called to Saturn Way in Hemel Hempstead soon after 02:20 GMT on Tuesday, but he died at the scene.
A man, 43, of no fixed address, is being questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.
A woman, 40, from Tring, and a woman, 37, from Hemel Hempstead, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday.
The family of the victim, who has been named locally as David Malloy, is being supported by specialist officers.