Hemel Hempstead stabbing: Third arrest made

  • 14 March 2018
Police outside a house Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption Police were called to the scene in Hemel Hempstead in the early hours of Tuesday

Police have arrested a third person in connection with a fatal stabbing.

A man was treated by paramedics after being called to Saturn Way in Hemel Hempstead soon after 02:20 GMT on Tuesday, but he died at the scene.

A man, 43, of no fixed address, is being questioned on suspicion of assisting an offender and perverting the course of justice.

A woman, 40, from Tring, and a woman, 37, from Hemel Hempstead, were arrested on suspicion of murder on Tuesday.

The family of the victim, who has been named locally as David Malloy, is being supported by specialist officers.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency
Image caption Floral tributes have been left in memory of the victim outside the house

