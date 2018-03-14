Image copyright Google Image caption The man was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries from Leagrave Road

A pedestrian has been seriously injured in a hit-and-run by a car being pursued by police.

Bedfordshire Police said the silver Volkswagen crashed into the man in Leagrave Road in Luton at about 16:15 GMT.

Officers were chasing the car, which was believed to be stolen. It was recovered nearby and police are trying to locate its occupants.

The pedestrian was airlifted to hospital.

Bedfordshire Police has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.