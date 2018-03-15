Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police were called to the scene in Hemel Hempstead in the early hours of Tuesday

Police investigating a fatal stabbing have charged three people in connection with the murder inquiry.

David Molloy, 24, died at the scene in Saturn Way, Hemel Hempstead just after 02:20 GMT on Tuesday, 13 March.

Karen Payne, 37, of Saturn Way, has been charged with perverting the course of justice.

Emma Payne, 40, of Eight Acres, Tring, and Matthew Eyles, 43, of no fixed address, have been charged with assisting an offender.

The three defendants are in custody and are due to appear before magistrates at Hatfield Remand Court later.

A police spokeswoman said: "Officers from the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit are continuing to work to establish the exact circumstances around the incident and inquiries are ongoing to identify and locate further individuals who may have been involved."