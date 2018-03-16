Image copyright David Stopps Image caption David Stopps is petitioning Buckinghamshire County Council to rename Aylesbury, "Aylesbowie"

A petition to change the name of Aylesbury to "Aylesbowie" in honour of David Bowie and his connection to the Buckinghamshire town has been launched.

Bowie first performed as his Ziggy Stardust persona and debuted two albums at gigs at the town's Friars music venue in the early 1970s.

The petition by David Stopps follows his successful crowdfunding appeal to build a statue of Bowie in Aylesbury.

The statue is being unveiled in the town's Market Square on 25 March.

Image copyright Rex Features Image caption Bowie first performed tracks from his album The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars in Aylesbury

Mr Stopps is petitioning Buckinghamshire County Council to change the town's name "in recognition of Bowie's strong connection with Aylesbury".

He said a name change would not be out of the ordinary as Aylesbury has had several names over the years.

"Since records began there have been 57 variations of the town's name," he said.

A spokesman for Buckinghamshire County Council said: "It's an interesting idea and perhaps on 25 March we could all think "Aylesbowie" - just for one day!"