Image copyright Bedfordshire Police Image caption Bedfordshire Police is trying to trace the occupants of the car which hit Ibrahim Ahmad

The family of a 14-year-old boy who was hit by a car which was being chased by police have appealed for the public's help in tracing the driver.

Ibrahim Ahmad was hit by a VW Golf in Leagrave Road, Luton, at 16:15 GMT on Wednesday. He is in a critical but stable condition in hospital.

The car was being chased by police at the time and failed to stop.

Ibrahim's parents, Mahmud and Nasreen Ahmad, have urged anyone with information to contact police.

The silver VW Golf was recovered nearby to the incident and officers are trying to locate its occupants, who they say are "believed to have been three Asian men".

Image copyright Google Image caption Bedfordshire Police is appealing for anyone with CCTV footage to contact officers

Mr and Mrs Ahmad said in a statement: "We are incredibly shocked by this terrible incident and are extremely thankful for the prayers from the community and the support from Bedfordshire Police.

"Ibrahim is a popular and well-liked boy with many friends who are devastated by what has happened."

Bedfordshire Police has referred the incident to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.