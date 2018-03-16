Image copyright Hertfordshire Police Image caption David Molloy was fatally stabbed in Saturn Way, Hemel Hempstead

Police investigating a fatal stabbing have charged a man with murder.

Mohammed Tariq Khalid, 27, of no fixed address, is accused of killing David Molloy, 24, who died at the scene in Saturn Way, Hemel Hempstead just after 02:20 GMT on Tuesday.

Three other people have already been charged with less serious offences in connection with the death.

Mr Khalid will appear before magistrates at Hatfield Remand Court later.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Police were called to the scene in Hemel Hempstead in the early hours of Tuesday

Karen Payne, 37, of Saturn Way, was earlier charged with perverting the course of justice and Emma Payne, 40, of Eight Acres, Tring, and Matthew Eyles, 43, of no fixed address, have been charged with assisting an offender.

All three were remanded in custody on Thursday ahead of appearing at Luton Crown Court next month.

Mr Molloy's family issued a tribute yesterday to a "devoted son, brother, uncle and a loving father" who was the "life and soul of the party and our family".