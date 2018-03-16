Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Hertfordshire Police said Jacob Abraham was found by his older brother who had gone to look for him when he did not return home

Five teenage boys have pleaded not guilty to the joint enterprise murder of another teenager who was stabbed.

Jacob Abraham, 15, was injured in a road behind his home in Hurst Drive, Waltham Cross, Hertfordshire at about 21:30 GMT on 7 December.

Three 14-year-olds and two 15-year-olds, all from London, appeared at St Albans Crown Court.

They also pleaded not guilty to conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Four of the defendants, who are remanded in custody, appeared in court while one appeared via video link from the youth detention accommodation.

A trial date has been set for 6 June.