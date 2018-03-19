Image copyright Hertfordshire Constabulary Image caption Police gathered forensic evidence at the scene where about a dozen sheep were killed

A man has been arrested after a "significant number" of sheep were killed when two dogs got into a field.

The man is accused of having a dangerous dog out of control after dogs were seen chasing sheep at about 05:40 GMT on Sunday near Much Hadham in Hertfordshire.

About a dozen sheep died but police said the number could rise.

The arrested man is in police custody and the two dogs had also been detained, police said.

East Hertfordshire Ch Insp Gerry McDonald said: "We understand this is an emotive issue and we recognise the impact it can have on our rural community.

"We are doing everything we can to investigate this matter so that where appropriate charges can be brought against anyone found to be responsible."