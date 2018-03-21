Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The child's (not pictured) hair was shaved to teach him a lesson, the court heard

A barber has pleaded guilty to shaving the head of a 10-year-old boy as a form of "punishment and humiliation".

Abdulrahim Omar, 21, from Bedford, was arrested after the boy called the police to say an electric razor had been used to shave off his hair.

The court heard Omar had done it to teach the boy a lesson, as the victim had been using a dangerous razor.

He pleaded guilty to causing actual bodily harm.

Prosecutor Martin Mulgrew told Luton Crown Court that Omar had laughed at the boy. When he was arrested on 18 December, he accepted what had happened, the court heard.

Mr Mulgrew said: "The aggravating factor in this unusual case is the age of the victim and the fact he was subject to punishment and humiliation."

Judge Richard Foster adjourned sentence for a report, said: "This crosses custody threshold. The only question is whether I suspend it or not."

He is due to be sentenced on 10 April.