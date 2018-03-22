Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Paul Pradier died after being hit on Southwood Drive in Dunstable

A man died after being hit by a car following an argument outside a parade of shops, a court has heard.

Paul Pradier, 37, had multiple head injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene on Southwood Road, Dunstable.

Brendan Thomson, 26, of Mayfield Road in the town, denies murdering Mr Pradier on 29 September last year.

Denis Barry, prosecuting counsel, told Luton Crown Court the defendant deliberately drove the dark Renault Megane at his victim.

He said both men drove in separate vehicles from a newsagent's on Mayfield Road to the place where Mr Pradier was killed.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption Paul Pradier died on Southwood Road, Dunstable, which was close to where he lived

Mr Barry told the court an incident at the shops "triggered an argument".

"It is not absolutely clear what it [the argument] was about and, in any event, nothing would justify the way in which Mr Pradier was driven at later," he added.

Mr Pradier's girlfriend Joanne Hobbins was in his van during the drive to the junction of Southwood Road and Jardine Way when a car hit their back bumper.

Mr Pradier stopped the van and they both got out, she told the court.

She said the vehicle driven by Mr Thomson drove past them but then at the top of the road turned round.

Image copyright South Beds News Agency Image caption An argument was triggered outside a parade of shops, the court heard

Ms Hobbins told jurors her boyfriend had a ratchet in his hand as a dark Renault Megane drove towards him while he was walking on a grass verge.

"It crashed into him and caught his legs. He went under and he just hit the floor," she added.

"He had tried to jump round the side but it caught his leg and smashed into him."

When arrested, Mr Thomson made no comment to police questions, Mr Barry said.

The trial, which is expected to last for three to four weeks, continues.