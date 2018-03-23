Image copyright Sashaneo1983 Image caption Bedford's High Street and Mill Street were closed while firefighters worked to remove the woman from the car

A woman had to be cut free when her car's airbags were set off after she drove over a raised manhole.

As a result Bedford's High Street was closed for more than an hour on Wednesday afternoon.

Bedfordshire Fire Service said it was called out "after a sound like an explosion was heard" and crews had to remove the roof of the Seat Leon FR.

"If you have a low suspension car it is best to avoid the High Street at the moment," a fire spokesman said.

The fire service said manholes posed a risk to cars because works had removed the surface of the road around the covers.

The woman was removed from the vehicle using a long board for support and taken to Bedford Hospital for treatment for neck pain.